Martin Currie Ltd. Sells 436 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Martin Currie Ltd. cut its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Stride were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in Stride by 102.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,169,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,973,000 after acquiring an additional 591,208 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Stride by 14,892.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,807,000 after purchasing an additional 367,545 shares in the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,694,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Stride by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 607,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,146,000 after purchasing an additional 332,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Stride by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,493,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,251,000 after buying an additional 323,275 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride Price Performance

Shares of LRN opened at $157.23 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $162.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $653.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.23 million. Stride had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LRN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stride currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRN

Stride Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.