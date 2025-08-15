Martin Currie Ltd. Has $32.87 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Martin Currie Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 794,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,912 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Martin Currie Ltd. owned approximately 4.50% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $32,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KSA. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,899,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,571,000 after purchasing an additional 501,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,173,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 390,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after purchasing an additional 55,459 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 351,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 159,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KSA opened at $37.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 1 year low of $36.36 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $657.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.61.

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

