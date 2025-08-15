Martin Currie Ltd. Has $270,000 Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Martin Currie Ltd. cut its holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 24,555 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $860,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $380,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 655,220 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,189.60. This trade represents a 4.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $75,256.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 100,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,687.05. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,387 shares of company stock worth $710,656. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ERII. B. Riley upped their price objective on Energy Recovery from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Fearnley Fonds raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $770.87 million, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.03. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.14.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

