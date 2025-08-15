Mark Zuckerberg Sells 1,037 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.18, for a total transaction of $814,231.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.06, for a total value of $12,472,539.82.

On Friday, August 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.11, for a total value of $12,124,698.17.

On Monday, August 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.38, for a total value of $12,192,364.86.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.67, for a total value of $12,181,113.49.

On Friday, August 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total value of $11,939,605.21.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,361 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.48, for a total value of $1,691,609.28.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.89, for a total value of $9,984,614.77.

On Friday, June 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.47, for a total value of $10,075,372.71.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $9,796,340.32.

On Friday, June 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 500 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.38, for a total value of $350,190.00.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $782.13 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $795.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $722.68 and a 200-day moving average of $654.81.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $845.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $783.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $822.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,119,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59,766,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,155,393,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 67,172.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,452,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,517,178,000 after buying an additional 23,417,803 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 73,443.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,417,003 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,212,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $2,990,544,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

