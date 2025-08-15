Mark Schoenberg Sells 10,000 Shares of Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) insider Mark Schoenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $176,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 148,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,171.01. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 28th, Mark Schoenberg sold 5,149 shares of Urogen Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $98,551.86.

On Monday, June 9th, Mark Schoenberg sold 5,162 shares of Urogen Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $38,043.94.

Urogen Pharma Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $20.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.12. Urogen Pharma has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $21.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Urogen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.06 million. Urogen Pharma had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 97,487.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URGN. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 13th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $16.00 target price on Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $31.00 target price on Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 6,047.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 6,908.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma in the second quarter valued at $162,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

