Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,500 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Trading Down 0.9%

TWLO stock opened at $100.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 840.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $151.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $971,163.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 147,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,302,682.15. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $2,491,596.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 260,581 shares in the company, valued at $32,450,151.93. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,964 shares of company stock worth $6,536,478. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Twilio from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.74.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

