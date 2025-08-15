Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 303,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,263,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 251,659 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 68.4% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 360,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 146,488 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 98.6% during the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 153,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 76,395 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 124,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 70,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, May 30th.
Canopy Growth Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CGC opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $305.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.67. Canopy Growth Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 89.93% and a negative net margin of 155.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Corporation will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Canopy Growth Company Profile
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.
