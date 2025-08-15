Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 303,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,263,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 251,659 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 68.4% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 360,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 146,488 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 98.6% during the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 153,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 76,395 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 124,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 70,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $305.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.67. Canopy Growth Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 89.93% and a negative net margin of 155.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Corporation will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.