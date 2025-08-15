Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,900 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 442.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,427.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3,974.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4,311.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAY opened at $25.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12. The company has a market cap of $898.73 million, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 2.14. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.20). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $567.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarun Lal acquired 8,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $251,955.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,955.60. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 5,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $194,477.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 42,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,214.50. This trade represents a 12.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLAY shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

