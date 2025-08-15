Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,000 United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

United States Natural Gas Fund Price Performance

Shares of UNG opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.71 million, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 0.49. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $24.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.