Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,876 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $36,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 410.2% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the period. PTM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $377,000. First American Bank boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.8% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $33,294,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.0%

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $437.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.27. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

