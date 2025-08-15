Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Makes New $11.18 Million Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 32,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 292,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,395,000 after purchasing an additional 29,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares in the company, valued at $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.60.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW opened at $365.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $308.84 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

