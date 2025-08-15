Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $8.83 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 139,108 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NKE stock opened at $76.45 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.67.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NIKE from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NIKE from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.