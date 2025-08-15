Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Invests $4.61 Million in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 610.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MKC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.5%

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $70.27 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

