Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,826 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 514.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 80,766.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $59.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.32. Frontdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $64.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 125.21% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontdoor news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 129,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $7,281,138.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,372.90. This trade represents a 78.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

FTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

