Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Buys 36,909 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 68.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,909 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 37.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.1%

Monster Beverage stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average of $58.41. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $66.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic cut Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. CICC Research raised Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $68.00 price target on Monster Beverage and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.10.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 69,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,908.20. This represents a 28.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

