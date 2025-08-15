Liontrust Investment Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,142 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $17,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 31.3% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.7% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $136.49 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $141.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.98.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $99,083.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,460 shares in the company, valued at $855,512.80. This represents a 10.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $936,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 57,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,305.84. The trade was a 12.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,767,742 shares of company stock worth $714,048,068 in the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

