Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $90.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Life360 traded as high as $84.02 and last traded at $83.55, with a volume of 2170760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.74.

LIF has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup began coverage on Life360 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Life360 from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Life360 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $71.00) on shares of Life360 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Life360 from $55.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Get Life360 alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Life360

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Lauren Antonoff sold 4,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $344,086.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 307,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,295,716.82. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Philip Coghlan sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $229,875.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,500. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,793 shares of company stock valued at $7,156,984 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIF. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life360 by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Life360 during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Life360 by 2,938.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Life360 by 937.4% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Life360 by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Life360 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.66 and a beta of 3.46.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Life360 had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $115.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.33 million. Analysts expect that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Life360 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.