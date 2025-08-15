Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Sells 849 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC lessened its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,724,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 112,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 496,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of KYN opened at $12.39 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%.

In other news, President James C. Baker bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $307,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president owned 811,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,902.40. This represents a 3.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 51,000 shares of company stock worth $634,930.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.