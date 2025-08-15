Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Sells 1,049 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Arete Research upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Broadcom from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,014,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,489,182.32. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total value of $125,739,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 829,716 shares of company stock valued at $217,040,489 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $311.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.95. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.90 and a 1 year high of $317.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 116.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

