Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 10.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.5% during the first quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 35,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BATS KAPR opened at $33.33 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $187.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.76.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.