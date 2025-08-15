Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Purchases 350 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,700.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 111,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of GBTC opened at $92.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $42.37 and a 1 year high of $96.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.73.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

