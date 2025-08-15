Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Alphabet by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc grew its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 10,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $203.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.82. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $208.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.19.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 274,819 shares of company stock valued at $49,796,547. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

