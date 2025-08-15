Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Invests $242,000 in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,650 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,180 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,516,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,350 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.19. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.06 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.0487 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -35.29%.

