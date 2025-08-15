Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 425.2% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.9%

KJUL opened at $30.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

