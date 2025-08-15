Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,338 shares during the quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,589,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,950,000 after acquiring an additional 458,677 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 631,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,036,000 after acquiring an additional 403,812 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,503,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,773,000 after acquiring an additional 235,593 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 202.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 350,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,052,000 after acquiring an additional 234,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,338,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $92.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.62 and a 1-year high of $101.62.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

