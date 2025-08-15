Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,258,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,056,000 after acquiring an additional 299,242 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 420,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $186.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.72. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

