Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Acquires Shares of 13,259 CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 381,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 55,492 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of CION Investment by 13.4% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of CION Investment by 8.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 26,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CION Investment by 2.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 992,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 25,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CION. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CION Investment in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CION Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

CION Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CION stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. CION Investment Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The company has a market capitalization of $551.53 million, a P/E ratio of -55.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.34 million. CION Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Analysts forecast that CION Investment Corporation will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -757.89%.

CION Investment Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

