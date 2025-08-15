Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Acquires 5,210 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 966,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,436,000 after buying an additional 90,492 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 643,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,949,000 after acquiring an additional 27,854 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MSH Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average is $37.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.