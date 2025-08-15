Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LEGN. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Legend Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.38.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

LEGN stock opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.18. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $27.34 and a one year high of $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $255.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.49 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 32.00% and a negative net margin of 40.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 1,114.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

