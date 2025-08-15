LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target Raised to $10.00

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America raised LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of LZ stock opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. LegalZoom.com has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.23.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.49 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LegalZoom.com

In related news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 24,250 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $256,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 69,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,403.21. The trade was a 25.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 71.3% during the second quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 15,774 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in LegalZoom.com by 566.2% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 79,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 67,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 358,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 126,485 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.