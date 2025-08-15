Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Price Target Cut to GBX 200 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 220 ($2.98) to GBX 200 ($2.71) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

LGEN opened at GBX 263 ($3.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 255.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 245.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 206.80 ($2.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 266.20 ($3.60).

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported GBX 4.48 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Legal & General Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Legal & General Group will post 24.2376446 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Legal & General Group

About Legal & General Group

In related news, insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,030 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £2,636.80 ($3,567.58). Also, insider John Kingman purchased 643 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of £1,639.65 ($2,218.44). Insiders bought 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,241,637 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

