Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,000 GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in GRAIL by 50.1% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in GRAIL by 5.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in GRAIL by 187.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in GRAIL during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in GRAIL by 26.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of GRAIL from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:GRAL opened at $32.18 on Friday. GRAIL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 3.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.20.

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by ($0.04). GRAIL had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 329.86%. The business had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GRAIL, Inc. will post -15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 9,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $503,984.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 492,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,952. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $311,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 286,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,134,758.60. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,492 shares of company stock worth $17,645,718. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

