Leerink Partners Cuts Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $50.00

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Leerink Partners from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Leerink Partners currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Biohaven from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biohaven from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Biohaven Price Performance

NYSE:BHVN opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.98. Biohaven has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94). Equities analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Biohaven

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Biohaven by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Biohaven by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Biohaven by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Biohaven by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Biohaven by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

