Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS lowered its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,198,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,118 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,316,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,000 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,589,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,101,000 after acquiring an additional 34,052 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,025,000 after acquiring an additional 435,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,378,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,534,000 after purchasing an additional 31,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $54.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.14. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.38 and a 200 day moving average of $85.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $378.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.69 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total transaction of $2,002,650.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 318,650 shares in the company, valued at $24,481,879.50. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNTH. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial set a $63.00 price target on Lantheus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lantheus

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.