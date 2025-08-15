Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,871 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $23,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $137.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.96. The company has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $137.66.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

