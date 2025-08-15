Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 60,050 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 623,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,050 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.36% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $31,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,019.0% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 38,039,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,446,000 after acquiring an additional 37,296,320 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,841.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,893,000 after buying an additional 722,615 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,265,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,736,000 after buying an additional 709,617 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6,492.9% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 707,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,114,000 after buying an additional 696,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 700,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,639,000 after buying an additional 415,172 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.90. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

