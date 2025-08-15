Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $15.28 Million in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 407,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWU. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,102,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 612,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after acquiring an additional 202,384 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,541,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,685,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,218,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,111,000 after acquiring an additional 125,241 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.30. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $41.53.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.