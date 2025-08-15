Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.98% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $13,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMMD. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 213.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

BATS SMMD opened at $70.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.76. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $74.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

