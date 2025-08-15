Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2,991.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 602,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582,776 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $29,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Newmont by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Newmont by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $190,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,133.76. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $132,221.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 41,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,715.16. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,251. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM opened at $68.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.23. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. National Bankshares raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

