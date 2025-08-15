Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $25.09 Million Holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,278 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $25,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,814,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,912,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,577 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Accenture by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,295,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,325,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,024 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,513,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,994,922,000 after purchasing an additional 181,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Accenture by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,582,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,667,393,000 after purchasing an additional 732,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,111,378,000 after purchasing an additional 228,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $349.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho set a $348.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. The trade was a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of ACN stock opened at $246.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $154.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $236.67 and a 12-month high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

