Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 363,340 Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 369.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 461,558 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,340 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $21,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,341,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,672,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395,375 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $175,889,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,858,959 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $134,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,037 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $86,900,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 6,111,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,033 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Trading Up 1.6%

GM opened at $56.49 on Friday. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $1,271,020.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,274.13. The trade was a 73.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. BNP Paribas raised shares of General Motors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

