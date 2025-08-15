Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $204.35 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $219.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

