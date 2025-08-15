Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 175.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 161,721 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $15,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY opened at $47.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

