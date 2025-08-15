Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 43,618 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 43,618 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $20,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 173,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 264,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Wall Street Zen downgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $119,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 313,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,718,333.60. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $507,875. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $63.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.26.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 100.50%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

