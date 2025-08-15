Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 30,276 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,276 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $19,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 18,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 340,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $74.80 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.36 and its 200-day moving average is $86.83.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 80.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $83.00 price objective on ONEOK in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank set a $92.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.57.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

