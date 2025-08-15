KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KLA from $590.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $920.00 price target (up previously from $870.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $980.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $890.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 8,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total transaction of $7,354,210.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,479 shares in the company, valued at $10,488,132.72. This represents a 41.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. This trade represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,908 shares of company stock valued at $18,038,659 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $955.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $901.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $779.37. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $551.33 and a fifty-two week high of $959.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 112.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 25.01%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

