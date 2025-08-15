Kimelman & Baird LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kimelman & Baird LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 3.2% of Kimelman & Baird LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $37,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of V stock opened at $345.53 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.84 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $633.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $350.69 and its 200-day moving average is $347.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.05%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Wall Street Zen raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.84.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,772,810. The trade was a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,100 shares of company stock worth $27,643,224 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
