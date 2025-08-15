Kimelman & Baird LLC Reduces Position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Kimelman & Baird LLC lessened its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,025 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.44.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $155.73 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.54%.

Seagate Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to repurchase up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $3,153,025.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,681.56. This trade represents a 41.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 63,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $7,927,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,250. The trade was a 81.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 430,270 shares of company stock valued at $53,173,431. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.