Kimelman & Baird LLC Has $94,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kimelman & Baird LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $480.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $357.90 and a 52-week high of $533.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.83.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Melius upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Deere & Company from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $523.93.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

