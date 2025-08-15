Kimelman & Baird LLC Has $94,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kimelman & Baird LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Deere & Company Price Performance
DE stock opened at $480.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $357.90 and a 52-week high of $533.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.83.
Deere & Company Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Melius upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Deere & Company from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $523.93.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
