Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Stock Price

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $2.75 to $3.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMTG

Claros Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.7%

Institutional Trading of Claros Mortgage Trust

NYSE CMTG opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $484.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 30.23, a quick ratio of 30.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $8.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTG. Koch Inc. bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,374,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 75,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 523,403 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $2,522,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 50.3% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 752,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 251,920 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.